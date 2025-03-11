O Dell Group LLC Increases Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. O Dell Group LLC owned about 0.77% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of XCEM opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.