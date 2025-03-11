O Dell Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 122,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $73.40.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.