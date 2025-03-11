O Dell Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

O Dell Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.