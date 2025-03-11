O Dell Group LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

O Dell Group LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 3.1 %

BMY opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

