O Dell Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,059,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,322,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

