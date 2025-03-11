OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires Shares of 872 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 965.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.30 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $171.25 and a one year high of $277.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.93 and a 200 day moving average of $246.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

