OFI Invest Asset Management Buys Shares of 1,193 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after buying an additional 535,273 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 52,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $170.47.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

