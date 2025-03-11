OFI Invest Asset Management Buys Shares of 931 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

