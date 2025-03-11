OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $41,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,816 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,070. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TYL opened at $571.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

