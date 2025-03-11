OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,401,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,439,000 after buying an additional 122,312 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $147.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.