OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. OFI Invest Asset Management owned 0.09% of Bakkt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Stock Down 18.7 %

BKKT stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $157.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 5.47.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

