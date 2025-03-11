OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 88.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM opened at $215.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.12. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total value of $2,053,206.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,425,654.72. The trade was a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $387,235.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 211,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,006,827.16. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,553 shares of company stock worth $72,836,628. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

