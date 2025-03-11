Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Posts Earnings Results

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,553. The company has a market capitalization of $662.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,942. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $134,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,529. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

