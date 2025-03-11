Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $122.48 and last traded at $123.49, with a volume of 1573404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

Onto Innovation Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.