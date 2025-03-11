Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4 billion-$15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion. Oracle also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $148.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $416.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a one year low of $111.18 and a one year high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 189.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

