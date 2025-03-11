Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $214.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.35.

ORCL traded down $9.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.09. 7,816,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,725,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $930,095,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after buying an additional 2,350,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,077,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $512,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,520 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

