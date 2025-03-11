Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 136,287,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 214,981,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

