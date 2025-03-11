O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.23, for a total value of $325,185.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,675.96. This trade represents a 35.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,346.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,281.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,220.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,389.05. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.