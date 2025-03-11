Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned about 0.10% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS GCOW opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.80. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $37.71.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.