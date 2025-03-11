Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases 10,227 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises about 1.9% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 132,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 240,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

