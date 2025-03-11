Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 349.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,241,000 after buying an additional 1,352,933 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 677.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $5,090,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $148,000.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

