Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $739.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $736.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE PH opened at $607.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

