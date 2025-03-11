Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 518,279 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518,279 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

