Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. Buys 499,500 Shares

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 499,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$264,735.00.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 41,600 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,687.04.

On Friday, December 27th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 16,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.

Parkit Enterprise Trading Down 3.5 %

Parkit Enterprise stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 117,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.28, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.