Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 870346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,964,000 after purchasing an additional 525,991 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,936,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,956,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 481,076 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.