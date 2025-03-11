Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (PHLT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock to post earnings of $0.00 per share and revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHLT opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $195.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Get Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock alerts:

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Healthcare Inc. - Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.