Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $312.80 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.06 and a 200 day moving average of $320.02.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYBR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

