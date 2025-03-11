Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 772 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $1,039,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $588,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica
In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $333.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $480.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.82.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
