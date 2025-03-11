Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $263,000 Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 826.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average is $120.19. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $90.12 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $2,529,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,114.01. The trade was a 44.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,011,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,755,705.60. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,903 shares of company stock worth $7,260,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

