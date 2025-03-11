Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $266,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 38.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NET opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.45 and a beta of 1.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $1,690,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,393.68. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 597,406 shares of company stock worth $76,705,729. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $123.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

