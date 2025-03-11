Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 2,069 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,913,000 after buying an additional 11,779,162 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,468,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,801,000 after buying an additional 2,480,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,341,000 after buying an additional 2,168,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $106,882,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $73,600,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.