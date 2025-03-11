Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 152 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,730,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This represents a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

BWXT stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

