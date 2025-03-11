Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,761,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

