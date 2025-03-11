Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

