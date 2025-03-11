Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.47. 8,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHAR
Pharming Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.