Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $14.52. Pharvaris shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 5,780 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Pharvaris
Pharvaris Trading Down 1.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,395,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,714 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Pharvaris by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 157,530 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pharvaris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pharvaris
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Joby Aviation: From Prototype to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.