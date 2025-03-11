Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $14.52. Pharvaris shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 5,780 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Pharvaris Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

The stock has a market capitalization of $770.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,395,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,714 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after buying an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Pharvaris by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 157,530 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pharvaris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

