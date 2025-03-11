Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 132,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 763,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Phoenix Copper Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.10.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.