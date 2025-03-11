PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $6.34.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
