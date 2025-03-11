Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $70,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $4,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,446,230. The trade was a 32.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,298,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,256. This trade represents a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,911,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.52. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

