Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Plato Income Maximiser Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $962.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.49.
About Plato Income Maximiser
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plato Income Maximiser
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Hidden Gems: 5 Stocks Under $10 With Massive Growth Potential
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Costco Price Plunge Equals Opportunity for Investors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stocks Investing $650 Billion in the U.S.—Should You Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.