PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 18,028 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $24,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

NYSE AFL opened at $106.73 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

