PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $24,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.