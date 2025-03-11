PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $26.51 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

