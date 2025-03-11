PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 41,125 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

