Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLDGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prelude Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Krishna Vaddi acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,565.75. This represents a 9.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Combs bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,343.51. The trade was a 18.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 198,075 shares of company stock valued at $213,486 over the last 90 days. 62.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

