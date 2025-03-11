Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – March 11th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, and Gilead Sciences are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of drugs and other healthcare products. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and shifts in market demand for innovative treatments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $823.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,006. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $827.73 and its 200-day moving average is $846.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $781.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,869,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,555. The company has a market capitalization of $240.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $213.75. 3,909,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,970. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.46. 4,574,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,881. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.28. The firm has a market cap of $398.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.81. 6,076,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128,808. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Featured Articles