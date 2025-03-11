Promising Retail Stocks Worth Watching – March 10th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Alibaba Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to the shares of companies that operate in the consumer retail industry, including both traditional physical storefronts and online businesses. They are influenced by factors such as consumer spending habits, economic trends, and market competition, and are often seen as a barometer for the overall health of the consumer economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $36.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.66. 114,945,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,159,984. The firm has a market cap of $729.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.38.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $12.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,072,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,197,478. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,425,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,264,355. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $13.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.54. 16,040,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,928,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.85. Microsoft has a one year low of $378.90 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.71. 21,757,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,653,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.36. The company has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

