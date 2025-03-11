Promising Solar Stocks To Watch Now – March 8th

Tesla, GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or install solar energy systems, playing a key role in the renewable energy sector. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growing market for clean energy technologies, benefiting from global efforts to transition away from fossil fuels toward sustainable power sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,166,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The firm has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded down $4.32 on Friday, hitting $288.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.83. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.91. 3,838,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,567. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,790,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEG traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.54. 4,984,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,131. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.56. Constellation Energy has a 52 week low of $155.60 and a 52 week high of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

See Also