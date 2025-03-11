Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 4.5 %

PRU opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.45 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

