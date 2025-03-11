PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

PHM opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

